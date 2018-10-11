search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Possible Ancient Coffin Lid Handed Over to Egypt

Thursday, October 11, 2018

CAIRO, EGYPT—Ahram Online reports that a wooden coffin lid seized in March at Kuwait International Airport has been handed over to Egypt’s Ministry of Antiquities. Shaaban Abdel-Gawad of the Antiquities Repatriation Department said the lid, which was found hidden inside a sofa in a shipment of office furniture, will be transferred to the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization. Abdel-Gawad said the committee of experts who examined the lid found it had been carved in one piece in the shape of the god Osiris, but its hands are not folded in the usual way, and the coffin lacks any hieroglyphic inscriptions. After the calcined dirt and petrified rat dung have been removed from the lid’s surface, the scientists plan to radiocarbon date a sample of the wood and determine whether it is authentic. To read in-depth about the Hyksos, an immigrant group that ruled ancient Egypt for a century, go to “The Rulers of Foreign Lands.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Shipping Stone

The Rulers of Foreign Lands

Letter from Brooklyn

From the Trenches

Ice Age Necropolis

Off the Grid

Hellenistic Helmet Safety

All Bundled Up

Spheres of Influence

Hand Picked

Ancient Foresters

Indian Warrior Class

Please Wash Your Hands

Can You Dig It, Man?

Breaking the Mold

A Very Long Way to Eat Rhino

Hold Your Horses

Making an Entrance

Do No Harm

World Roundup

Ancient Japanese peach pits, the weight of Maya prestige, kangaroo cookout, early American smokers, and a lost Illyrian city

Artifact

Not just a pretty base

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2018 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America