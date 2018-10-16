search
Five Shipwrecks Found Near Greece’s Fourni Islands

Tuesday, October 16, 2018

Greece Fourni wrecksATHENS, GREECE—The Greek Culture Ministry announced that five additional vessels have been discovered in the ship graveyard off the coast of the Fourni Islands, bringing the total number of ships found there to 58, according to an Associated Press report. The area in the Aegean Sea, at the junction of two main shipping routes, is known for its treacherous waters, and contains wrecks dating from the fourth century B.C. through the nineteenth century A.D. The newly discovered ships rest in shallow waters and show signs of damage from fishing nets and plunderers, but the archaeological team, assisted by local fishermen, found cargoes of amphoras that carried wine, oil, and other foods, and a load of terracotta lamps dating to the second century A.D. The lamps were made in Corinthian workshops, and bear the names of the artisans who crafted them, Octavius and Lucius. To read about a discovery associated with a famous Greek shipwreck, go to “Antikythera Man.”

Recent Issues


