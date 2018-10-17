Ancient Gymnasium Uncovered on Greek Island of Evia

Wednesday, October 17, 2018

EVIA, GREECE—According to The Greek Reporter, researchers led by Angeliki Simosi of the Swiss Archaeological School of Greece have uncovered traces of a gymnasium dating to the fourth century B.C. at the site of Eretria. A sanctuary dedicated to Eileithyia, goddess of childbirth and midwifery, had been placed in the northwestern section of the building. Earlier excavations in the area of the sanctuary found a well containing some 100 terracotta cups dating to the third century B.C. To read about another recent discovery in Greece, go to “A Bronze Age Landmark.”