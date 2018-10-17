Traces of Celtic Settlement Found in Switzerland

Wednesday, October 17, 2018

EGOLZWIL, SWITZERLAND—Swiss Info reports that Celtic artifacts dating to the first century B.C. were uncovered during construction work in the canton of Lucerne. Archaeologists say the objects are the first evidence of a Celtic settlement to have been found in the region, even though remains of sacrifices have been found in the past. The newly discovered items include a piece of a bronze pin, pottery, animal bones, and burned dwellings. For more on archaeology in the area, go to “Switzerland Everlasting.”