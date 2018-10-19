search
Ivory Carving Unearthed in Turkey

Friday, October 19, 2018

MALATYA, TURKEY—The Daily Sabah reports that a 3,200-year-old ivory carving has been found at the site of Arslantepe in eastern Turkey. Marcelle Frangipane of Sapienza University of Rome said the small, rectangular plaque, which measures about three by one and one-half inches, was carved with two goat figures flanking a plant or tree, as well as other decorations resembling those employed by the Assyrians, she said. “The tablet may be coming from Assyria, or may have been made here,” she added. “These kinds of artifacts are found in Syria and Mesopotamia, but it is a unique piece here.” Frangipane and her team are investigating Arslantepe’s possible trade relationships as a source for the carving. To read in-depth about an ancient inscription discovered in Turkey, go to “In Search of a Philosopher’s Stone.”

