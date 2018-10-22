Bronze Age Dagger Discovered in Slovakia

Monday, October 22, 2018

HRIŇOVÁ, SLOVAKIA—A local man discovered a dagger on the banks of a mountain stream in central Slovakia, according to a report in The Slovak Spectator. Ján Beljak of the Archaeological Institute of the Slovak Academy of Sciences said the artifact, estimated to be between 3,200 and 3,600 years old, is the only Bronze Age item ever found in the region. "We are assuming that in the future we will also discover a Bronze Age settlement in the same vicinity," he said.