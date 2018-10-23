search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Underwater Bronze Age Sites Investigated in Croatia

Tuesday, October 23, 2018

ZAGREB, CROATIA—According to a Croatia Week report, 3,500-year-old olive pits have been recovered at underwater archaeological sites near Croatia’s Adriatic coastline, reflective of the olive groves thought to have once dotted northern Dalmatia. Researchers led by Mate Ilkic of the University of Zadar are also investigating archaeological sites on the Isle of Ricul to see if they can be linked to Bronze Age settlements that are now under water. So far, they have also recovered cherry pits, stone tools, ceramics, a rectangular piece of stone that may have been part of a fence, and part of a thick wall that may have been built as a defense. “They did not lack meat, as indicated by the discovery of many bones of various domestic animals, cattle, goats, and sheep and, judging by the millstones for grinding grains, they also had bread,” Ilkic said. The seaside dwellers probably ate fish, too, he added. To read about another discovery in Croatia, go to “Neanderthal Necklace.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

The Marks of Time

Letter from California

From the Trenches

The American Canine Family Tree

Off the Grid

Mars Explored

Aztec Fishing

Iron Age Teenagers

Hand of God

Beauty Endures

Let Them Eat Soup

Another Form of Slavery

Eat More Spore

Well, Well

Nomadic Necropolis

Conan's Storm Cellar

World Roundup

Aztec rain temple, Ötzi’s last meal, Roman whalers, and Germany’s oldest public library

Artifact

A draft of comfort

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2018 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America