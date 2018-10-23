Underwater Bronze Age Sites Investigated in Croatia

Tuesday, October 23, 2018

ZAGREB, CROATIA—According to a Croatia Week report, 3,500-year-old olive pits have been recovered at underwater archaeological sites near Croatia’s Adriatic coastline, reflective of the olive groves thought to have once dotted northern Dalmatia. Researchers led by Mate Ilkic of the University of Zadar are also investigating archaeological sites on the Isle of Ricul to see if they can be linked to Bronze Age settlements that are now under water. So far, they have also recovered cherry pits, stone tools, ceramics, a rectangular piece of stone that may have been part of a fence, and part of a thick wall that may have been built as a defense. “They did not lack meat, as indicated by the discovery of many bones of various domestic animals, cattle, goats, and sheep and, judging by the millstones for grinding grains, they also had bread,” Ilkic said. The seaside dwellers probably ate fish, too, he added. To read about another discovery in Croatia, go to “Neanderthal Necklace.”