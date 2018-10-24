Rare Mesolithic Tools Recovered in Scotland

Wednesday, October 24, 2018

MUIR OF ORD, SCOTLAND—BBC News reports that 6,000-year-old tools made from red deer antlers have been uncovered at a site at Tarradale, located in the Scottish Highlands. The hunter-gatherers’ tools include axes and a harpoon or spear that may have been used to hunt seals and birds. Only a few such tools have been found in Scotland to date. To read in-depth about a site in Scotland where a millennium of activity began around 5,000 years ago, go to “Neolithic Europe's Remote Heart.”