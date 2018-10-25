Medieval Ship Unearthed in Sweden

Thursday, October 25, 2018

ENKÖPING, SWEDEN—According to a report in The Local, parts of a thirteenth-century ship have been uncovered in the town of Enköping, which is located in central Sweden. German and Danish ceramics at the site may have been part of the ship’s cargo. Archaeologist Emelie Sunding said that what is now the city center was close to the shoreline in the medieval period, making Enköping a center of trade until the outbreak of Black Plague in the fourteenth century. The excavation has also revealed houses dating to the sixteenth century and medieval gardens. Sunding said the team could find artifacts dating back to the tenth century as the dig continues. To read about recent surveys of a sixteenth-century Swedish warship that sank in the Baltic Sea, go to “Mars Explored.”