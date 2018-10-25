search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Medieval Ship Unearthed in Sweden

Thursday, October 25, 2018

Sweden medieval shipENKÖPING, SWEDEN—According to a report in The Local, parts of a thirteenth-century ship have been uncovered in the town of Enköping, which is located in central Sweden. German and Danish ceramics at the site may have been part of the ship’s cargo. Archaeologist Emelie Sunding said that what is now the city center was close to the shoreline in the medieval period, making Enköping a center of trade until the outbreak of Black Plague in the fourteenth century. The excavation has also revealed houses dating to the sixteenth century and medieval gardens. Sunding said the team could find artifacts dating back to the tenth century as the dig continues. To read about recent surveys of a sixteenth-century Swedish warship that sank in the Baltic Sea, go to “Mars Explored.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

The Marks of Time

Letter from California

From the Trenches

The American Canine Family Tree

Off the Grid

Mars Explored

Aztec Fishing

Iron Age Teenagers

Hand of God

Beauty Endures

Let Them Eat Soup

Another Form of Slavery

Eat More Spore

Well, Well

Nomadic Necropolis

Conan's Storm Cellar

World Roundup

Aztec rain temple, Ötzi’s last meal, Roman whalers, and Germany’s oldest public library

Artifact

A draft of comfort

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2018 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America