Castle Corridor Discovered in Slovakia

SEDLISKÁ, SLOVAKIA—A vaulted, brick-lined corridor connecting the northern and western wings has been discovered at eastern Slovakia’s Čičva Castle, according to a report in The Slovak Spectator. The castle was built in the early fourteenth century. L’ubomír Hutka of Pro Futuro said the bricks used in the construction of the corridor are usually found in Poland, and may have been made by Polish workers brought to the site by the Hungarian Drugeth family in the seventeenth century. Recent excavations have also unearthed ceramics, jugs, bowls, and two broken stone cannonballs. Emergency restoration work on the northern and southern castle walls repaired two cannon loopholes. To read about a range of items discovered in Slovakia that dated to the second to fifth century A.D., go to “World Roundup.”