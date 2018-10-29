search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Castle Corridor Discovered in Slovakia

Monday, October 29, 2018

Slovakia castle corridorSEDLISKÁ, SLOVAKIA—A vaulted, brick-lined corridor connecting the northern and western wings has been discovered at eastern Slovakia’s Čičva Castle, according to a report in The Slovak Spectator. The castle was built in the early fourteenth century. L’ubomír Hutka of Pro Futuro said the bricks used in the construction of the corridor are usually found in Poland, and may have been made by Polish workers brought to the site by the Hungarian Drugeth family in the seventeenth century. Recent excavations have also unearthed ceramics, jugs, bowls, and two broken stone cannonballs. Emergency restoration work on the northern and southern castle walls repaired two cannon loopholes. To read about a range of items discovered in Slovakia that dated to the second to fifth century A.D., go to “World Roundup.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

The Marks of Time

Letter from California

From the Trenches

The American Canine Family Tree

Off the Grid

Mars Explored

Aztec Fishing

Iron Age Teenagers

Hand of God

Beauty Endures

Let Them Eat Soup

Another Form of Slavery

Eat More Spore

Well, Well

Nomadic Necropolis

Conan's Storm Cellar

World Roundup

Aztec rain temple, Ötzi’s last meal, Roman whalers, and Germany’s oldest public library

Artifact

A draft of comfort

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2018 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America