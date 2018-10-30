Lamprey Teeth Found in Medieval London Cesspit

Tuesday, October 30, 2018

LONDON, ENGLAND—According to a report in Live Science, archaeozoologist Alan Pipe of the Museum of London Archaeology identified the teeth of a river lamprey, or Lampetra fluviatilis, in a collection of refuse recovered from a waterlogged, medieval cesspit in London. Cartilaginous river lampreys are jawless parasites that latch onto host fish with circular rows of keratin teeth. Their lack of bone means evidence of lampreys rarely survives in the archaeological record. Historical records, however, indicate the creatures were prized during the Middle Ages for their rich taste and meaty texture. This lamprey was probably served up between 1270 and 1400, Pipe said. To read about an investigation into the source of cod consumed in medieval London, go to “Off With Their Heads.”