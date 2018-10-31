search
Megalithic Statues Discovered in Indonesia

Wednesday, October 31, 2018

JAYAPURA, PAPUA—Antara News reports that two megalithic statues standing about three feet tall and weighing about 110 pounds each have been discovered at the Srobu Mountain site in Indonesia’s Papua Province on the island of New Guinea. Archaeologist Erlin Novita Idje Djami said the statues are in the Polynesian style, but are different from other known megalithic statues in the region. Decorated pottery fragments, stone axes, and shell tools estimated to be about 3,800 years old were also recovered from the site, which is located on a cape in Youtefa Gulf. To read about a recent discovery on Indonesia's Alor Island, go to “Old Woman and the Sea.”

