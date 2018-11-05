search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Possible Prehistoric Smooth Flooring Found in Turks and Caicos

Monday, November 5, 2018

COCKBURN TOWN, TURKS AND CAICOS—Turks and Caicos Weekly News reports that a recent excavation in the Long Bay Hills area of the island of Providenciales continued the investigation of a Lucayan settlement thought to date to at least as early as the fourteenth century. Archaeologist Shaun Sullivan said the Lucayans may have carried sandy clay from a nearby estuary to create smooth living surfaces. Remains of shellfish, turtles, and possibly iguanas and hutia, a rodent-like creature, were also recovered. “At other Lucayan sites in these islands there was a far greater variety of shell but this one seems to be focused on conch, maybe due to the concentration of conch in the area and the ease with which they could obtain them,” Sullivan explained. Analysis of minerals in the pottery from the site could help the researchers determine whether the Lucayans traded with peoples living on the islands of Hispaniola and Cuba. For more on archaeology in the Caribbean, go to “Pirates of the Original Panama Canal.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

The Marks of Time

Letter from California

From the Trenches

The American Canine Family Tree

Off the Grid

Mars Explored

Aztec Fishing

Iron Age Teenagers

Hand of God

Beauty Endures

Let Them Eat Soup

Another Form of Slavery

Eat More Spore

Well, Well

Nomadic Necropolis

Conan's Storm Cellar

World Roundup

Aztec rain temple, Ötzi’s last meal, Roman whalers, and Germany’s oldest public library

Artifact

A draft of comfort

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2018 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America