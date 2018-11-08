search
Engraved Stones Unearthed in Cairo

Thursday, November 8, 2018

Egypt ancient inscriptionsCAIRO, EGYPT—According to an Associated Press report, Egypt’s Ministry of Antiquities announced the discovery of several inscribed fragments of stone in the Matariya neighborhood of Cairo, which was once part of the ancient city of Heliopolis. Most of the ancient structures in Heliopolis were dismantled and reused to build the city of Cairo during the medieval period. Egyptologist Dietrich Raue of the University of Lepipzig said one of the inscriptions dating to the Later Period, between 664 and 332 B.C., mentions that the deity Atum was responsible for the flooding of the Nile River. The oldest of the inscriptions dates back some 4,000 years. For more on archaeology in Egypt, go to “Let Them Eat Soup.”

