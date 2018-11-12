Archaeology Magazine

Monday, November 12, 2018

WARSAW, POLAND—According to a Science in Poland report, researchers led by Emil Jęczmienowski of the University of Poland's Institute of Archaeology have found traces of a first-century A.D. Roman fort in a farmer’s field near the Romanian-Serbian border and mapped it with geophysical equipment. “We know that it was certainly an important strategic point,” Jęczmienowski said. “It is almost at the entrance to the Iron Gate, a rather long section of the middle Danube, which was not navigable in antiquity due to the rocky bottom.” An auxiliary unit of no more than 1,000 soldiers is thought to have been stationed in the fort, which was situated in the border area between the Roman provinces of Dacia and Moesia. The study revealed sections of the fort’s embankment, wall, and ditch, and structures within it, such as the command building and possible barracks. The project also identified roads, aqueducts, and the civilian settlement that abutted the fort. To read about a Roman fort in Wales that housed an auxiliary unit, go to “Roman Fort: Caerhun, Wales.”