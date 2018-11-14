Traces of 16th-Century Battle Found in New Mexico

Wednesday, November 14, 2018

BERNALILLO, NEW MEXICO—KRQE News reports that evidence of a 500-year-old battle in northern New Mexico between Native Americans and troops possibly led by Spanish explorer Francisco Vazquez de Coronado has been unearthed. It had been previously thought the explorer and his company had just passed through the region. “The large numbers of Spanish leveled artifacts such as the musket balls and the chain metal, along with Native American weapons such as war balls, axes, [and] sling stones, represent a battle,” explained Matthew Barbour, New Mexico Historic Sites regional manager. “They tell a story of military force [used] to subdue this village.” For more, go to “Conquistador Contagion.”