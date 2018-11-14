search
Etchings Found in Roman-Era Cistern in Israel

Wednesday, November 14, 2018

Israel Negev InscriptionsBE’ER SHEVA, ISRAEL—Drawings thought to have been etched some 2,000 years ago have been discovered on the wall of a cistern in southern Israel’s Negev Desert, according to a Live Science report. Uncovered during construction work, the cistern was dated based on the style of the reservoir and the plastering of its stairs. A Roman settlement was also found nearby. Davida Eisenberg-Degen of the Israel Antiquities Authority said the faint drawings include images of a sailor, several animal-like figures, and 13 ships that are very detailed and realistically proportioned. To read about mosaics recently discovered in Israel, go to Gods of the Galilee.

