Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Pregnant Woman’s Remains Unearthed in Egypt

Thursday, November 15, 2018

Egypt pregnant womanASWAN, EGYPT—Ahram Online reports that the remains of a pregnant woman who died at about 25 years of age some 3,700 years ago have been found in Upper Egypt. Mostafa Waziri, general secretary of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities, said the grave was located in a cemetery used by nomads from Nubia, which is located to the south of Egypt. The mother and child may have died during childbirth, since the baby’s skeleton was found in a “head down” position in the woman’s pelvic area. Her pelvis was misaligned, Waziri explained, perhaps from a poorly healed fracture, which may have led to problems during labor. Waziri added that the woman’s body was wrapped in a leather shroud and placed in a contracted position in the grave with a well-worn pottery jar and a polished red bowl with a black interior, made in the Nubian style. Unfinished ostrich eggshell beads were also found. To read about another recent discovery in Egypt, go to “Let Them Eat Soup.”

