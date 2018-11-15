500-Year-Old Tombs Discovered in Bolivia

Thursday, November 15, 2018

LA PAZ, BOLIVIA—Reuters reports that human remains and artifacts estimated to be 500 years old have been found in Bolivia, in an underground burial chamber accessed through a nine-foot-deep chimney measuring just 27.5 inches in diameter. Several of the tombs were found to have been ransacked. The site, discovered by miners, is thought to have belonged to the Pacajes people of the Aymara kingdom, who were conquered by the Incas in the mid-fifteenth century. “There are objects that are clearly attributed to the Inca culture, and others that are not Inca, but rather Aymara,” said archaeologist Wanderson Esquerdo. For more on archaeology in the region, go to “Letter from Peru: Connecting Two Realms.”