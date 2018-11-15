Ice Age Art Revealed in France

Thursday, November 15, 2018

TUBINGEN, GERMANY—Live Science reports that Ice Age artwork has been found in eastern France’s Grottes d’Agneux under graffiti dating from the sixteenth through the nineteenth centuries. Harald Floss of the University of Tubingen and his colleagues used scanning technology to look for ancient drawings under the later names, dates, and pictures, and then processed the data with special software in order to reveal the images of deer and horses. Radiocarbon dating of samples of the art and charcoal in the cave indicates the paintings are 12,000 years old. Floss said the paintings are the first Paleolithic art to have been found in the region. For more on cave art in France, go to “New Dates for the Oldest Cave Paintings.”