search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Ice Age Art Revealed in France

Thursday, November 15, 2018

France cave grafittiTUBINGEN, GERMANY—Live Science reports that Ice Age artwork has been found in eastern France’s Grottes d’Agneux under graffiti dating from the sixteenth through the nineteenth centuries. Harald Floss of the University of Tubingen and his colleagues used scanning technology to look for ancient drawings under the later names, dates, and pictures, and then processed the data with special software in order to reveal the images of deer and horses. Radiocarbon dating of samples of the art and charcoal in the cave indicates the paintings are 12,000 years old. Floss said the paintings are the first Paleolithic art to have been found in the region. For more on cave art in France, go to “New Dates for the Oldest Cave Paintings.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

The Marks of Time

Reimagining the Crusades

Letter from California

From the Trenches

The American Canine Family Tree

Off the Grid

Mars Explored

Aztec Fishing

Iron Age Teenagers

Hand of God

Beauty Endures

Let Them Eat Soup

Another Form of Slavery

Eat More Spore

Well, Well

Nomadic Necropolis

Conan's Storm Cellar

World Roundup

Aztec rain temple, Ötzi’s last meal, Roman whalers, and Germany’s oldest public library

Artifact

A draft of comfort

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2018 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America