Site of Late 19th-Century Mansion Investigated in Colorado

Friday, November 16, 2018

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO—KRDO News reports that archaeologists are investigating the grounds of the Glen Eyrie Estate, the home of William Jackson Palmer, who is remembered for founding the Denver and Rio Grande Western Railroad in 1870 and the city of Colorado Springs in 1871. Palmer’s home is unusual in that he disposed of his trash on his property, rather than having it hauled away to a dump. So far, the researchers have unearthed bottles, shoes, plates, pottery, and a wooden spoon from the trash heaps. An enameled brick of the kind used to build the estate has also been recovered. Jon Horn of Alpine Archaeological Consultants said the team even discovered evidence of Palmer’s love for innovative technology, such as an early battery that powered an automatic gate, and incandescent light bulbs, which were patented in 1879. “There have been hundreds of artifacts recovered from each of the units, so the sites are really giving a voice to Palmer and his family’s everyday life,” said archaeologist Mike Prouty. For more on archaeology in the American Southwest, go to “Searching for the Comanche Empire.”