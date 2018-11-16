Wooden Boat Unearthed in Downtown Sydney

Friday, November 16, 2018

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA—According to a 9 News report, remains of a nineteenth-century wooden boat were discovered during subway construction near the southern end of the Sydney Harbor Bridge. Archaeologist Cosmos Coroneos said such roughly finished boats were used to carry goods around Sydney Harbor and to settlements along the coast, so they were designed to handle traveling the seas, but were not expected to have a long working life. The boat is thought to have been constructed in the 1830s and was unearthed near an area that was home to a shipyard in the 1850s. The vessel may have been buried in the sand on a beach where old craft were stored. Coroneos and his team will attempt to remove the vessel from the site in one piece. For more on discoveries in the Sydney area dating to the nineteenth century, go to “Messages from Quarantine.”