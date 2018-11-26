Ancient Egyptian Tombs Revealed in Luxor

Monday, November 26, 2018

CAIRO, EGYPT—Two sarcophagi containing mummies have been discovered in the El-Asasef necropolis in southern Egypt, according to a report in The Telegraph. “One sarcophagus was rishi-style, which dates to the 17th dynasty, while the other sarcophagus was from the 18th dynasty,” explained Khaled Al Anani, Egypt's minister of antiquities. In the same area of the necropolis, Egyptian authorities also uncovered the tomb of Thaw-Irkhet-if, the overseer of a mummification shrine. The ceiling of this 4,000-year-old tomb, which held mummies, skeletons, skulls, five colored masks, and some 1,000 Ushabti figurines, was painted with images of its owner and his family. It was later reused. To read about another recent discovery in Egypt, go to “Let Them Eat Soup.”