Hoard of Ottoman-Era Coins Unearthed in Bulgaria

Wednesday, November 28, 2018

PLEVEN, BULGARIA—Archaeology in Bulgaria reports that inmates discovered two pots filled with silver coins dating to the Ottoman Empire on the grounds of Pleven Prison, which is located in northern Bulgaria. The more than 7,000 akces, weighing more than 18 pounds in all, are thought to have been buried in the nineteenth century. Archaeologist Vladimir Naydenov said the coins are of different face values and were issued at different times, indicating that they were probably collected over a period of many years. No signs of Ottoman structures have been uncovered in the area where the treasure was found. To read about another large coin hoard, found on the British Channel island of Jersey, go to “Ka-Ching!

