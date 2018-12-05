3,000-Year-Old Leather Bag Full of Jewelry Found in Slovakia
Wednesday, December 5, 2018
POPRAD, SLOVAKIA—An excavation in northern Slovakia has uncovered Bronze Age jewelry, a spur, a needle, coins, and horseshoes, according to a report in The Slovak Spectator. Archaeologist Matúš Hudák of the Spiš Museum said the jewelry includes bronze spirals and tin funnel-shaped hangers that were buried some 3,000 years ago in a leather bag, the top of which was decorated with three bronze disks. “The remains of leather straps were also preserved inside of [the] spirals and hangers,” explained archaeologist Mária Hudákova. “We saw at the beginning that close to the jewelry there was a darker soil that indicated the possible decomposition of organic material.” To read about the discovery of a range of items dating to the second to fifth century A.D. in Slovakia, go to “World Roundup.”
Advertisement
Aztec rain temple, Ötzi’s last meal, Roman whalers, and Germany’s oldest public library
A draft of comfort
Advertisement
Advertisement