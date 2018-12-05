search
3,000-Year-Old Leather Bag Full of Jewelry Found in Slovakia

Wednesday, December 5, 2018

POPRAD, SLOVAKIA—An excavation in northern Slovakia has uncovered Bronze Age jewelry, a spur, a needle, coins, and horseshoes, according to a report in The Slovak Spectator. Archaeologist Matúš Hudák of the Spiš Museum said the jewelry includes bronze spirals and tin funnel-shaped hangers that were buried some 3,000 years ago in a leather bag, the top of which was decorated with three bronze disks. “The remains of leather straps were also preserved inside of [the] spirals and hangers,” explained archaeologist Mária Hudákova. “We saw at the beginning that close to the jewelry there was a darker soil that indicated the possible decomposition of organic material.” To read about the discovery of a range of items dating to the second to fifth century A.D. in Slovakia, go to “World Roundup.”

