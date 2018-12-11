search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

2,000-Year-Old Cemetery in Poland Investigated

Tuesday, December 11, 2018

GORZÓW COUNTY, POLAND—Science in Poland reports that a team of archaeologists led by Krzysztof Socha of the Kostrzyn Fortress Museum are investigating the site of a 2,000-year-old Germanic cemetery in western Poland. Plowing and forest planting some 50 years ago damaged much of the cemetery, resulting in a large number of iron and bronze artifacts scattered over the area. But the team members did find three intact graves. One held burned human remains in a ceramic urn. Cremains had been poured directly into pits in the ground in the other two graves. “While the first complete graves probably belonged to warriors—because we discovered weapons in the graves, including a ritually bent metal sword—we are also finding buckles and other decorations in the area,” Socha said. “This shows that the cemetery belonged to the entire community—probably women, men, and children.” To read about the excavation of another cemetery in Poland, go to “World Roundup.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Top 10 Discoveries of 2018

Letter from Leiden

From the Trenches

The Case of the Stolen Sumerian Antiquities

Off the Grid

Ancient Amazonian Chocolatiers

Fit for a Prince

When Things Got Cheesy

Funny Business

Double Vision

Raise a Toast to the Aurochs

A Lost Sock's Secrets

Land of the Ice and Snow

Bath Tiles

India's Anonymous Artists

No Rainbow Required

Passage to the Afterlife

World Roundup

Secrets of Sumer, Amazonian artisanal chocolate, Egyptian sock couture, and Viking expats

Artifact

Heirloom apparent

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2018 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America