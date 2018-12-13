search
18th Dynasty Tomb Discovered in Aswan

Thursday, December 13, 2018

Kom Ombo tombASWAN, EGYPT—Ahram Online reports that an undecorated tomb dating to between 1550 and 1295 B.C. has been discovered in the Kom Ombo area of Upper Egypt. Three limestone sarcophagi, scarabs, amulets, and the remains of about 50 people were recovered from the tomb. About half of the remains belonged to children. Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of Egypt's Supreme Council of Antiquities, said the burial chamber and the tomb’s two side rooms had been damaged by ground water. To read about another recent discovery in Egypt, go to “Let Them Eat Soup.”

