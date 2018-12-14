Shipwreck Lifted from a New Zealand Beach

Friday, December 14, 2018

AUKLAND, NEW ZEALAND—The New Zealand Herald reports that The Daring, a two-masted schooner that wrecked on the west coast of the North Island of New Zealand in 1865, has been lifted out of the sands intact. Members of the Classic Yacht Charitable Trust raised money to recover the vessel, which was just two years old when it was blown ashore by a storm. Security was in place around the clock to protect the site from scavengers. Once the sand was removed from the ship’s interior, the team recovered several nineteenth-century artifacts, including a leather shoe, coins, a cup, clay pipes, and wine bottle caps. The Daring was eventually loaded onto a truck, and hosed down by the Muriwai Volunteer Fire Brigade. Plans for the conservation of the ship are being finalized. To read about the oldest known intact shipwreck, which was recently discovered in the Black Sea and is one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2018, go to “Ancient Shipwreck.”