Prehistoric Stone Circle Studied in Scotland

Monday, December 17, 2018

ABERDEENSHIRE, SCOTLAND—The Press and Journal reports that a complete stone circle located on farmland in northeastern Scotland has been studied by archaeologists for the first time. Made up of ten stones in total, the circle features a horizontal stone, known as the recumbent, which is flanked by two upright stones. Estimated to be between 3,500 and 4,500 years old, the circle is about ten feet smaller in diameter than other circles in the region. The stones are proportionally smaller as well, according to Adam Welfare of Historic Environment Scotland. To read in-depth about excavations of remains in Scotland dating to the same period, go to “Neolithic Europe's Remote Heart.”