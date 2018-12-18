Roman Road Uncovered in Bulgaria

Tuesday, December 18, 2018

PLOVDIV, BULGARIA—According to a report in The Sofia Globe, a street from the Roman city of Philippopolis has been unearthed in Plovdiv’s Central Square. The street is thought to have been built in the third century A.D. of syenite, a coarse-grained local stone similar to granite. Archaeologist Maya Martinova said the roadway led to the ancient agora—a square line with shops on three sides. Traces of a sewerage system and a pipeline made of pottery were also uncovered. To read about another recent discovery in Bulgaria, go to “Mirror, Mirror.”