search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Byzantine Churches Uncovered in Cyprus

Friday, December 21, 2018

Cyprus Byzantine churchesAKROTIRI, CYPRUS—According to Greek Reporter, a mosaic featuring an inscription written in Greek has been discovered at a Christian site in southern Cyprus. The inscription reads, “Lord, help those who fear Thy Name.” The mosaics are located on the floors of a highly decorated complex of temples and atria dating to the reign of Emperor Heraclius, who ruled from A.D. 610 to 641. One of the temples was a basilica with three aisles. Dimitris Triantafyllopoulos of the University of Cyprus said the complex was devoted to martyrs who were buried there. To read about another mosaic discovered in Cyprus, go to “And They’re Off!”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Top 10 Discoveries of 2018

Letter from Leiden

From the Trenches

The Case of the Stolen Sumerian Antiquities

Off the Grid

Ancient Amazonian Chocolatiers

Fit for a Prince

When Things Got Cheesy

Funny Business

Double Vision

Raise a Toast to the Aurochs

A Lost Sock's Secrets

Land of the Ice and Snow

Bath Tiles

India's Anonymous Artists

No Rainbow Required

Passage to the Afterlife

World Roundup

Scottish clan memorabilia, a conquistador shrine, Neolithic nutmeg, Maya sea salt harvesters, and a Chinese model house

Artifact

Heirloom apparent

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2018 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America