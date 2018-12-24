Horse Unearthed in Pompeii

search
Monday, December 24, 2018

Pompeii Horse UnearthedPOMPEII, ITALY—News of the latest exciting discovery in Pompeii comes from the Guardian, which reports that archaeologists excavating in an exceptionally well-preserved villa just north of the city have uncovered an intact horse buried by the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in A.D. 79. The horse, one of two, or perhaps three, found thus far in the villa’s stables, still wears a military-style harness. The team has also unearthed bronze elements of what they believe to be a type of saddle with four horns and a wooden substructure that provided stability for the rider at a time before the adoption of stirrups. This saddle design is known to have been for military use. According to Massimo Osanna, the director general of the Pompeii Archaeological Park, the horses were thoroughbreds and belonged to the wealthy villa’s owner, who may have been a general in the Roman army. For other discoveries from the new excavations in Pompeii, go to “Top 10 Discoveries of 2018.” 

