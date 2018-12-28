search
Hidden Carvings Revealed at Scotland’s Dunkeld Cathedral

Friday, December 28, 2018

Scotland Dunkeld CathedralPERTHSHIRE, SCOTLAND—According to a report in the Daily Record, conservationists inspecting a fifteenth-century tomb at Dunkeld Cathedral found stone carvings that had been hidden from view for some 600 years. The tomb, built in 1420 for Bishop Cardeny, is thought to have originally been placed in a freestanding location, and later moved and placed against a wall. Colin Muir of Historic Environment Scotland said the conservation team does not yet know why the tomb was moved. “Conservation works to protect the fabric of the tomb are currently being planned, and we hope to undertake further investigation of what may lie behind it,” he said. As part of the investigation, the researchers recorded the carvings with 3-D photogrammetric technology and created a model of the tomb. To read about a recent discovery relating to early Christianity in Scotland, go to “Fit for a Saint.”

