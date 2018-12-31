Roman-Period Sarcophagi Found in Egypt

Monday, December 31, 2018

DAMIETTA, EGYPT—Ahram Online reports that cylindrical mud-brick sarcophagi dating to the Roman period have been discovered at Tel Al-Deir in the Nile Delta. Secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities Mostafa Waziri said that some of the sarcophagi had been painted red and engraved with lines and geometric figures, and cartonnage placed on the linen-wrapped mummies inside the sarcophagi had been decorated to resemble the deceased. Pottery, five gold rings adorned with grapes and dolphins, and some 700 amulets, including representations of the deities Isis, Horus, and Tawusert, were also recovered. To read about another recent discovery in Egypt, go to "Mummy Workshop."