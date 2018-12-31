search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Medieval Weapon Uncovered Near Scottish Castle

Monday, December 31, 2018

Edinburgh Castle TrebuchetEDINBURGH, SCOTLAND—According to a report in The Scotsman, a stone ball has been unearthed at a construction site near Edinburgh Castle. City council archaeologist John Lawson suggests the piece of carved stone may have been fired at the castle with a trebuchet during a three-day siege by English forces in 1296. “We always knew this area could shed light on this era of Edinbugh’s history and here we are with the discovery of a medieval weapon,” Lawson said. The English took the castle and held it for 18 years. To read in-depth about the Scottish defeat at the 1650 Battle of Dunbar, go to "After the Battle."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Top 10 Discoveries of 2018

Letter from Leiden

From the Trenches

The Case of the Stolen Sumerian Antiquities

Off the Grid

Ancient Amazonian Chocolatiers

Fit for a Prince

When Things Got Cheesy

Funny Business

Double Vision

Raise a Toast to the Aurochs

A Lost Sock's Secrets

Land of the Ice and Snow

Bath Tiles

India's Anonymous Artists

No Rainbow Required

Passage to the Afterlife

World Roundup

Scottish clan memorabilia, a conquistador shrine, Neolithic nutmeg, Maya sea salt harvesters, and a Chinese model house

Artifact

Heirloom apparent

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2018 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America