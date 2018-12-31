Medieval Weapon Uncovered Near Scottish Castle

Monday, December 31, 2018

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND—According to a report in The Scotsman, a stone ball has been unearthed at a construction site near Edinburgh Castle. City council archaeologist John Lawson suggests the piece of carved stone may have been fired at the castle with a trebuchet during a three-day siege by English forces in 1296. “We always knew this area could shed light on this era of Edinbugh’s history and here we are with the discovery of a medieval weapon,” Lawson said. The English took the castle and held it for 18 years. To read in-depth about the Scottish defeat at the 1650 Battle of Dunbar, go to "After the Battle."