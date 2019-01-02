search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

New Thoughts on Neanderthals’ Diet

Wednesday, January 2, 2019

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The levels of nitrogen-15 in Neanderthal bones are so high that they suggest the early human relatives ate more meat than do carnivores such as hyenas. According to a Science News report, paleobiologist Kimberly Foecke of George Washington University thinks those high levels of nitrogen-15 might be due to the condition of the meat that Neanderthals consumed. To check the levels of nitrogen in rotting meat, Foecke left steaks cut from animals that had been raised without hormones or antibiotics outside in a box covered with mesh, and sampled them daily for 16 days. Preliminary results suggest that the levels of nitrogen-15 fluctuated as the meat rotted, and increased during the first week, while the meat was still moist. Foecke says that could account for the high levels of nitrogen-15 found in Neanderthal remains, since the carcass of a large animal might have fed a Neanderthal group for several days. She will next test what happens to the levels of nitrogen-15 in cooked and smoked meats over time. For more, go to “A Traditional Neanderthal Home.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Top 10 Discoveries of 2018

Letter from Leiden

From the Trenches

The Case of the Stolen Sumerian Antiquities

Off the Grid

Ancient Amazonian Chocolatiers

Fit for a Prince

When Things Got Cheesy

Funny Business

Double Vision

Raise a Toast to the Aurochs

A Lost Sock's Secrets

Land of the Ice and Snow

Bath Tiles

India's Anonymous Artists

No Rainbow Required

Passage to the Afterlife

World Roundup

Scottish clan memorabilia, a conquistador shrine, Neolithic nutmeg, Maya sea salt harvesters, and a Chinese model house

Artifact

Heirloom apparent

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America