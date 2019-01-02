Medieval Fishing Baskets Found in Wales

Wednesday, January 2, 2019

MONMOUTHSHIRE, WALES—BBC News reports that two members of the Black Rock Lave Net Heritage Fishery discovered four fishing baskets thought to date back to the fourteenth century in the Severn Estuary while walking along a river bank. Recent storms are thought to have shifted the silt and clay in which the baskets had been buried. The baskets will be recorded and left in place, since they are too delicate to move. “They must have been discarded or lost, or there could have been some event which covered them up,” said Martin Morgan, one of the two fishermen who spotted the artifacts. To read about another recent serendipitous discovery in Wales, go to “The Marks of Time: Medieval Castle.”