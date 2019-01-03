search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Egyptian Fort May Have Protected Ptolemaic Elephants

Thursday, January 3, 2019

WARSAW, POLAND—Live Science reports that a monumental 2,300-year-old fortress has been unearthed at the port of Berenike, near Egypt’s Red Sea coast, by a team of researchers led by Marek Woźniak of the University of Warsaw and Joanna Radkowska of the Polish Academy of Sciences. Woźniak said the western part of the fort was built with double walls and faces inland, suggesting its designers thought an attack might come from that direction. The fort was also equipped with a rock-cut well within the gatehouse, and a series of drains and pools that could possibly have held more than 4,000 gallons of water. A trash dump at the site yielded terracotta figurines, coins, and a piece of elephant skull. The researchers suggest the fort may have been one of a chain of forts constructed by the Ptolemies to transport war elephants imported from East Africa. To read about another recent discovery in Egypt, go to “Mummy Workshop.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Top 10 Discoveries of 2018

Letter from Leiden

From the Trenches

The Case of the Stolen Sumerian Antiquities

Off the Grid

Ancient Amazonian Chocolatiers

Fit for a Prince

When Things Got Cheesy

Funny Business

Double Vision

Raise a Toast to the Aurochs

A Lost Sock's Secrets

Land of the Ice and Snow

Bath Tiles

India's Anonymous Artists

No Rainbow Required

Passage to the Afterlife

World Roundup

Scottish clan memorabilia, a conquistador shrine, Neolithic nutmeg, Maya sea salt harvesters, and a Chinese model house

Artifact

Heirloom apparent

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America