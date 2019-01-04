search
Pottery Figurines Discovered in Han Dynasty Tomb

Friday, January 4, 2019

SHANDONG PROVINCE, CHINA—China.org reports that one of 15 tombs dating back 2,000 years and discovered in eastern China’s city of Qingdao has yielded more than 40 painted pieces of pottery, including figurines depicting horses and people. “The figurines of attendants, chariots, and horses indicate that the tomb owner may have been an official in the ancient state in Shandong during the Han Dynasty (206 B.C.–A.D. 220),” said Lin Yuhai of the Qingdao Institute of Cultural Relics, Preservation, and Archaeology. He explained that the horse statues were all positioned facing the southeast, toward the ancient capital of Jimo. To read about another recent discovery in China, go to “Underground Party.”

