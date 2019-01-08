search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Ancient Buildings Unearthed in Roman Colchester

Tuesday, January 8, 2019

COLCHESTER, ENGLAND—BBC News reports that Roman tessellated floors, stone foundations, fragments of painted wall plaster, a tiny bone die for gaming, and a candle holder were uncovered in southeastern England during construction work near the town of Colchester’s ancient Roman wall. “This was clearly a fairly well-off part of Roman Colchester,” said archaeologist Philip Crummy. During the second and third centuries A.D., homes in this area were likely to have tessellated or mosaic floors, under-floor heating, piped water, and painted walls, he added. A coin dating to about A.D. 360 was also recovered. “What we can tell from what is on top of the floors is when it stopped being used,” Crummy explained, “and we can see from the remains lying on the floors that these buildings were left derelict to stand.” For more on Roman England, go to “London’s Earliest Writing.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Top 10 Discoveries of 2018

Letter from Leiden

From the Trenches

The Case of the Stolen Sumerian Antiquities

Off the Grid

Ancient Amazonian Chocolatiers

Fit for a Prince

When Things Got Cheesy

Funny Business

Double Vision

Raise a Toast to the Aurochs

A Lost Sock's Secrets

Land of the Ice and Snow

Bath Tiles

India's Anonymous Artists

No Rainbow Required

Passage to the Afterlife

World Roundup

Scottish clan memorabilia, a conquistador shrine, Neolithic nutmeg, Maya sea salt harvesters, and a Chinese model house

Artifact

Heirloom apparent

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America