search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Carved Cartouche Returned to Egypt

Wednesday, January 9, 2019

Egypt repatriated artifactCAIRO, EGYPT—CNBC reports that a tablet carved with the cartouche of Amenhotep I has been returned to Egypt. Shaaban Abdel-Gawad of Egypt’s Ministry of Antiquities said the ministry’s antiquities repatriation department spotted the artifact, which was once on display at the Karnak Open Air Museum, for sale on the website of a London auction house. British and Egyptian authorities cooperated to secure its recovery. To read about another recent discovery in Egypt, go to “Mummy Workshop.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Top 10 Discoveries of 2018

Letter from Leiden

From the Trenches

The Case of the Stolen Sumerian Antiquities

Off the Grid

Ancient Amazonian Chocolatiers

Fit for a Prince

When Things Got Cheesy

Funny Business

Double Vision

Raise a Toast to the Aurochs

A Lost Sock's Secrets

Land of the Ice and Snow

Bath Tiles

India's Anonymous Artists

No Rainbow Required

Passage to the Afterlife

World Roundup

Scottish clan memorabilia, a conquistador shrine, Neolithic nutmeg, Maya sea salt harvesters, and a Chinese model house

Artifact

Heirloom apparent

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America