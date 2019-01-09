Carved Cartouche Returned to Egypt

Wednesday, January 9, 2019

CAIRO, EGYPT—CNBC reports that a tablet carved with the cartouche of Amenhotep I has been returned to Egypt. Shaaban Abdel-Gawad of Egypt’s Ministry of Antiquities said the ministry’s antiquities repatriation department spotted the artifact, which was once on display at the Karnak Open Air Museum, for sale on the website of a London auction house. British and Egyptian authorities cooperated to secure its recovery. To read about another recent discovery in Egypt, go to “Mummy Workshop.”