Section of Roman Road Uncovered in Northern England

Friday, January 11, 2019

LANCASHIRE, ENGLAND—An archaeological investigation ahead of a construction project uncovered a section of Roman road in northwestern England, according to a report in The Lancashire Evening Post. “People have been trying to find the line of that road since the 1850s,” said David Hunt of the South Ribble Museum. Made of rounded cobbles and gravel, the road was wide enough to accommodate the Roman military, and stretched about 17 miles to connect the towns of Wigan and Walton-le-Dale. Ian Miller of the University of Salford said he was surprised to find a well-preserved section of the road that had not been plowed up by 2,000 years of farming in the area. For more, go to “Slime Molds and Roman Roads.”

