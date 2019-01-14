Medieval Inscription Discovered in India

Monday, January 14, 2019

AMARAVATI, INDIA—The Times of India reports that a stone slab inscribed with a thirteenth-century inscription has been found in a village in southeastern India. The slab rises two feet above ground level, and archaeologists believe it extends up to five feet into the ground. Carvings on the slab's surface depict a bull, a sun, and a moon, all characteristic of art made under the Kakatiya dynasty, which ruled what is now the state of Andhra Pradesh from the twelfth to fourteenth centuries. As yet the inscription cannot be read since so much of the slab remains underground, but it likely records a donation made to a Hindu temple by a person of some means. To read about another recent discovery in India, go to “India’s Anonymous Artists.”