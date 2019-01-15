search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

World War I–Era Submarine Revealed in France

Tuesday, January 15, 2019

World War I submarineWISSANT, FRANCE—BBC News reports that a World War I–era German submarine is emerging from the sands on a beach in northern France. “Pieces reappear from time to time, but this is the first time we discover so much,” said local tour guide Vincent Schmitt. The submarine’s crew is known to have flooded and abandoned the vessel, named UC-61, in July 1917, after it ran aground while traveling from Zeebrugge, Belgium, to Boulogne-sur-Mer and Le Havre. The ship is thought to have sunk at least 11 ships by either laying mines or firing torpedoes. The crew of UC-61 was supposed to lay more mines on its mission to the French coast. To read about a World War I military camp in Scotland whose outline was revealed by a heat wave last summer, go to “The Marks of Time: WWI Military Camp.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Top 10 Discoveries of 2018

Letter from Leiden

From the Trenches

The Case of the Stolen Sumerian Antiquities

Off the Grid

Ancient Amazonian Chocolatiers

Fit for a Prince

When Things Got Cheesy

Funny Business

Double Vision

Raise a Toast to the Aurochs

A Lost Sock's Secrets

Land of the Ice and Snow

Bath Tiles

India's Anonymous Artists

No Rainbow Required

Passage to the Afterlife

World Roundup

Scottish clan memorabilia, a conquistador shrine, Neolithic nutmeg, Maya sea salt harvesters, and a Chinese model house

Artifact

Heirloom apparent

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America