World War I–Era Submarine Revealed in France

Tuesday, January 15, 2019

WISSANT, FRANCE—BBC News reports that a World War I–era German submarine is emerging from the sands on a beach in northern France. “Pieces reappear from time to time, but this is the first time we discover so much,” said local tour guide Vincent Schmitt. The submarine’s crew is known to have flooded and abandoned the vessel, named UC-61, in July 1917, after it ran aground while traveling from Zeebrugge, Belgium, to Boulogne-sur-Mer and Le Havre. The ship is thought to have sunk at least 11 ships by either laying mines or firing torpedoes. The crew of UC-61 was supposed to lay more mines on its mission to the French coast. To read about a World War I military camp in Scotland whose outline was revealed by a heat wave last summer, go to “The Marks of Time: WWI Military Camp.”