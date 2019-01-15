Bronze Age Pit Possibly Linked to Medieval Assembly Site

Tuesday, January 15, 2019

FIFE, SCOTLAND—According to a report in The Courier, a Bronze Age cremation pit has been discovered at a site in southeast Scotland where open-air councils are thought to have been held during the medieval period. Cremated bone recovered from the pit was dated to nearly 4,000 years ago. Alastair Rees of ARCHAS Archaeology said such pits are often found in clusters, so additional Bronze Age burials may be found at the site. “Prehistoric origins for early medieval places of assembly have long been postulated but to date only a couple of sites have revealed tangible evidence to support this assumption,” Rees explained. To read about an unusual Bronze Age burial uncovered in Scotland, go to “Scottish 'Frankenstein' Mummies.”