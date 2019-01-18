search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Nineteenth-Century Periodic Table Found in Scotland

Friday, January 18, 2019

Scotland periodic tableFIFE, SCOTLAND—The Scotsman reports that a historic lithograph of the periodic table was found in a storage area at St. Andrews University, rolled up with other large-scale charts. The late nineteenth-century teaching tool, printed in Vienna and annotated in German, is thought to be the oldest surviving example of a classroom-sized periodic table. The information included in the table helped Eric Scerri of the University of California, Los Angeles, to date the document to between 1879 and 1886. Scerri explained that the elements gallium, discovered in 1875, and scandium, discovered in 1879, are included on the classroom table, but the element germanium, discovered in 1886, is not. The fragile, brittle document has been conserved. To read about study of the Roman site of Carnuntum, east of Vienna, go to “Take Me Out to the Ball Game.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Top 10 Discoveries of 2018

Letter from Leiden

From the Trenches

The Case of the Stolen Sumerian Antiquities

Off the Grid

Ancient Amazonian Chocolatiers

Fit for a Prince

When Things Got Cheesy

Funny Business

Double Vision

Raise a Toast to the Aurochs

A Lost Sock's Secrets

Land of the Ice and Snow

Bath Tiles

India's Anonymous Artists

No Rainbow Required

Passage to the Afterlife

World Roundup

Scottish clan memorabilia, a conquistador shrine, Neolithic nutmeg, Maya sea salt harvesters, and a Chinese model house

Artifact

Heirloom apparent

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America