Terracotta Figurines Uncovered in Southern India

Friday, January 18, 2019

KERALA, INDIA—The Hindu reports that flooding in southwest India has revealed a collection of terracotta figurines along the banks of the Pamba River. So far, researchers have identified images of Sapta Matrika (mother goddesses), naga (serpent) idols, and figures of men. Archaeologist K. Krishnaraj said iconographic studies and thermoluminescence dating of the sculptures are expected to offer more information about who might have produced them. For more, go to “India's Anonymous Artists.”