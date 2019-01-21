search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Brick Structures and Artifacts Discovered at India’s Asurgarh Fort

Monday, January 21, 2019

ODISHA, INDIA—Archaeologists led by Dibishada B. Garnayak of the Archaeological Survey of India have uncovered brick structures and artifacts as much as 2,300 years old at the site of Asurgarh Fort, which is located in eastern India, according to a report in The Hindu. The four-sided fort was protected by a moat on its northern, eastern, and southern sides, and by the Sandul River to the west. Gates, each guarded by a deity, were placed in each of the four cardinal directions. Circular structures within the fort were formed with wedge-shaped bricks and terracotta tiles. “The Asurgarh people during that time probably used stone rubbles and tile fragments for flooring their houses and the streets,” Garnayak said. “Besides, silver punch-marked coins, silver and copper toe ring[s] and earrings, [and] and beads of carnelian, jasper, beryl, garnet, agate, and coral have been found.” The coral beads and silver coins suggest the people living at the fort traded with seafaring people, Garnayak added. Glass bangle pieces, sling balls, a pestle, and iron artifacts, including a small wheel, a ring, and an arrowhead, were also recovered. To read about another recent discovery in India, go to “Double Vision.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Top 10 Discoveries of 2018

A Dark Age Beacon

Letter from Leiden

From the Trenches

The Case of the Stolen Sumerian Antiquities

Off the Grid

Ancient Amazonian Chocolatiers

Fit for a Prince

When Things Got Cheesy

Funny Business

Double Vision

Raise a Toast to the Aurochs

A Lost Sock's Secrets

Land of the Ice and Snow

Bath Tiles

India's Anonymous Artists

No Rainbow Required

Passage to the Afterlife

World Roundup

Scottish clan memorabilia, a conquistador shrine, Neolithic nutmeg, Maya sea salt harvesters, and a Chinese model house

Artifact

Heirloom apparent

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America