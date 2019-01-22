New Dates Revealed for Stone Circle in Scotland

Tuesday, January 22, 2019

ABERDEENSHIRE, SCOTLAND—The Guardian reports that a former farm owner informed archaeologists investigating a recumbent stone circle in northeastern Scotland that he built it in the 1990s. Neil Ackerman of the Aberdeenshire Council said the circle closely resembles a regional monument type, and therefore reflects the knowledge and appreciation of the archaeology of the region by the local community. The archaeologists initially thought that the circle could be thousands of years old, although they found it to be unusual because of its relatively small diameter and small stones. The replica stone circle will be included in the council’s records of ancient monuments for future reference. To read about the study of carved stone balls found primarily in northeast Scotland and dating to the third millennium B.C., go to “Spheres of Influence.”