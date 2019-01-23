search
Stone Age Site Discovered in Norway

Wednesday, January 23, 2019

STAVANGER, NORWAY—Science Nordic reports that a tent ring, tools, and fireplaces have been found on the shores of Store Myrvatn, a lake located on a mountain plateau in southern Norway, by a team of researchers led by Krister Eilertsen of the Museum of Archaeology at the University of Stavanger. The site, which is usually underwater, was accessible because of a lengthy drought. “We already knew of the other stone-age settlements around the same lake, and we have previously found arrowheads, scrapers, and knives here,” Eilertsen said. “Archaeologists have also found fragments of burned bones, but we did not find any this time.” The oldest evidence of human activity in the area dates back about 10,000 years. To read about how global warming is affecting archaeology, go to “Letter from Norway: The Big Melt.”

